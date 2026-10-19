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September 2026

MOST PEOPLE HAVE NO IDEA OF WHAT’S COMING AND HOW TO DEFEND ONESELF AGAINST IT!
The world of the future is being prepared for us now:
  PRAY WITHOUT CEASING
HOW TO SURVIVE THE COMING AI APOCALYPSE!
The following is a response to a friend of mine here on Substack about his upcoming plan to read a little book called, “The Way of a Pilgrim”.
  PRAY WITHOUT CEASING
ONE SIMPLE PROMPT TO THE AI...
One simple prompt to the AI, that's all it took to bring about the end of the world as we knew it.
  PRAY WITHOUT CEASING
THE FUTURE IS CRYSTAL CLEAR
A very few people will make use of what the Orthodox Church provides for their rehabilitation, will regain their lost likeness to God, will transcend…
  PRAY WITHOUT CEASING
A STRONG DESIRE IS BORN IN ONES HEART TO EXTEND THE MESSAGE TO ALL PEOPLE
THE DEEPER MEANING OF LIFE:
  PRAY WITHOUT CEASING

August 2026

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