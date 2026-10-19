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FEAR AND TREMBLING AND THE SICKNESS UNTO DEATH
Each of us is suffering from a terminal illness that is the cause of an ‘Existential Dread’ that lies at the core of our earthly life.
Oct 19
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HOW DID THE FIRST CHRISTIANS LIVE DURING THE FIRST CENTURIES OF CHRISTIANITY?
SAVE YOURSELF FROM THIS UNTOWARD GENERATION!
Oct 9
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AS IT WAS IN THE DAYS OF NOAH, SO SHALL THE COMING OF THE SON OF MAN BE
What was it like in the days of Noah?
Oct 1
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September 2026
MOST PEOPLE HAVE NO IDEA OF WHAT’S COMING AND HOW TO DEFEND ONESELF AGAINST IT!
The world of the future is being prepared for us now:
Sep 25
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HOW TO SURVIVE THE COMING AI APOCALYPSE!
The following is a response to a friend of mine here on Substack about his upcoming plan to read a little book called, “The Way of a Pilgrim”.
Sep 15
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ONE SIMPLE PROMPT TO THE AI...
One simple prompt to the AI, that's all it took to bring about the end of the world as we knew it.
Sep 14
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THE FUTURE IS CRYSTAL CLEAR
A very few people will make use of what the Orthodox Church provides for their rehabilitation, will regain their lost likeness to God, will transcend…
Sep 12
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A STRONG DESIRE IS BORN IN ONES HEART TO EXTEND THE MESSAGE TO ALL PEOPLE
THE DEEPER MEANING OF LIFE:
Sep 7
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August 2026
A CAUTIONARY TALE
Prayer, Repentance and the Humility it engenders will help to mitigate the natural consequences of our sins which are coming upon us.
Aug 31
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The Word Gospel Means, Good News.
THE GOOD NEWS IS THIS: OUR GOD HAS COME IN THE FLESH AND DWELT AMONG US.
Aug 29
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JESUS WEPT
(John 11:35)
Aug 2
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WITHOUT ME YOU CAN DO NOTHING
The Lord has said of Himself, “ I am the vine, ye are the branches: He that abideth in me, and I in him, the same bringeth forth much fruit: for without…
Aug 1
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© 2026 Steven Berger
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