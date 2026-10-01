What was it like in the days of Noah? And why did God feel that it was necessary to put an end to what He had created?

“God saw that the wickedness of man was great in the earth, and that every imagination of the thoughts of his heart was only evil continually.” (Genesis 6:5)

Looking around, it’s not difficult to see that we are in a similar situation today.

EXISTENTIAL DREAD!

Life is but a dream, but it’s a dream that can so easily turn into a nightmare. Why? Simply because, “As a man thinks in his heart, so he is.” (Proverbs 23:7)

God has given us this amazing ability to bring things into being, merely by intending that they be so, but we have become estranged from God, have forgotten God and what He has in mind for us, and if we are not careful, it is easy for ‘every imagination of our heart to become only evil continually.’

Fortunately, God loves us and ‘desires not the death of the sinner, but rather that they turn from their way and live.’ (Ezekiel 18:32)

With that in mind, God has gone out of His way to help us to try to understand and to make the best use of our complete freedom of will in every way possible.

And the key to all this is surely found in the heart of Man, as in the words of St Macarius the Great of Egypt:

“Within the heart are unfathomable depths. The heart is a small vessel, and yet dragons and lions are there. And there also are poisonous creatures and all the treasures of wickedness; rough and uneven paths are there and gaping chasms.

Likewise, God is there; there are angels, there is life and the Kingdom, there is light and the apostles and the heavenly cities and the treasures of grace. All things lie within that little space.”

By introducing the most Holy Name of Jesus into the depths of ones heart, a process begins of healing, purification and Illumination of the heart, which, along with the reception of the Divine Sacraments with a proper disposition, renders the human person God-like.

It took Noah a hundred years to build the Ark. And in all that time, did anyone take him seriously and try to find out why, or offer to lend him a hand? It seems not.

In these latter days, that are beginning, more and more to resemble ‘the days of Noah’, the Orthodox Church, which is known as ‘the saving enclosure’ and ‘the Ark of salvation’, has preserved and handed down and contains within it, everything needful for our salvation, our complete conversion and for us to be able to live in a foretaste of the Indescribably more Glorious Life of the world to come, even now, if we so desire.

The Orthodox Christian Way of Life, the reception of the Divine Sacraments with a proper disposition and the practice of the Jesus Prayer, are the most powerful and effective Spiritual Medicines known to Man - Healing every disease, Purifying, Illumining and rendering us God-like.

Nevertheless, in our day and age, the Church will inevitably be persecuted and be seen as being ‘Old Fashioned’, of ‘not being in step with the times’, of being ‘anti-social’ and ‘unmutual’.

In the end, it will only be our love for God, our love for our neighbor, (whether they seem to understand us or not), and our love and compassion for our enemies that will save us.

As The Lord, Himself has said:

“Ye shall hear of wars and rumours of wars: see that ye be not troubled: for all these things must come to pass, but the end is not yet.

For nation shall rise against nation, and kingdom against kingdom: and there shall be famines, and pestilences, and earthquakes, in divers places.

All these are the beginning of sorrows.

Then shall they deliver you up to be afflicted, and shall kill you: and ye shall be hated of all nations for my name’s sake.

And then shall many be offended, and shall betray one another, and shall hate one another.

And many false prophets shall rise, and shall deceive many.

And because iniquity shall abound, the love of many shall wax cold.

But he that shall endure unto the end, the same shall be saved.” (Matthew 24:6-13)

Watch and Pray, lest you enter into temptation and, ‘every imagination of your heart become only evil continually’.

BEWARE, I HAVE TOLD YOU BEFOREHAND:

“But the day of the Lord will come as a thief in the night; in the which the heavens shall pass away with a great noise, and the elements shall melt with fervent heat, the earth also and the works that are therein shall be burned up.

Seeing then that all these things shall be dissolved, what manner of persons ought ye to be in all holy conversation and godliness,

Looking for and hasting unto the coming of the day of God, wherein the heavens being on fire shall be dissolved, and the elements shall melt with fervent heat?

Nevertheless we, according to his promise, look for new heavens and a new earth, wherein dwelleth righteousness.” (2 Peter 3:10-13)

MAY THE GOOD LORD FIND US NOT ONLY WATCHING AND WAITING FOR HIS RETURN BUT, RUNNING TOWARDS THE COMING OF THE DAY OF GOD!

PRAY WITHOUT CEASING!

AMEN!