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PRAY WITHOUT CEASING's avatar
PRAY WITHOUT CEASING
Oct 9, 2023Edited

Self reflection

This temporary and extremely limited world that we have become familiar with has only one purpose - to reflect back to us our inner state, both individually and collectively, in order to give us an opportunity to make whatever adjustments to our inner state that we deem necessary before the 'governor' of Time/Space and the Laws of Physics are removed and we are ushered into another kind of reality altogether where whatever we Intend comes into being instantaneously.

The most difficult lesson for us to learn is this: "Morbius, that thing out there, it's you!"

youtu.be/SQjh5j1CHkQ

The only way to change anything in the 'outer world' is to change our own inner state.

"We have met the enemy and he is us."

The Kingdom of Heaven is within us. Why do we look elsewhere for it? And expect to change anything or anyone else, other than ourselves?

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Rebecca C. Mandeville, LMFT's avatar
Rebecca C. Mandeville, LMFT
Jan 17, 2025Edited

This got me thinking about what would (or 'should') be the 5th Wave of Psychology. Here are the first four:

1) Psychoanalytical (Freud, et al)

2) Behavioral (Pavlov, Skinner, et al)

3) Humanistic (Viktor Frankl, Adler, et al)

4) Transpersonal (Jung, Maslow, et Al)

I would propose the 5th wave was ushered in with Sri Aurobindo's seminal work, "The Life Divine" and the ushering in of the 'Super Human' (Supramental consciousness) that is fueled and in alignment with the Divine or 'the Supreme' via the 'Psychic Being'.

Also wondering if you have read 'The Education of Oversoul Seven Trilogy' after reading some of your posts: https://www.thesunmagazine.org/articles/23813-the-education-of-oversoul-7-a-novel-by-jane-roberts

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