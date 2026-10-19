Each of us is suffering from a terminal illness that is the cause of an ‘Existential Dread’ that lies at the core of our earthly life.

We may not recognize it as such or even be aware of what it is that is causing us so much anxiety, but it is at the root of our experience of life on earth and each and every one of us is always looking for a cure for it, in one way or another.

If we look around at the world today, we can easily see this principle at work in everyone’s life.

There are very few ‘bad’ people, if any. There are very many misinformed and confused people, with mistaken ideas about what exactly it is that will relieve their suffering, that they perhaps, only dimly sense at the core of their being, although it is all-pervasive.

In fact, we are suffering from our bondage to corruption and if we don't find and apply the remedy, it will kill us.

THE BONDAGE OF CORRUPTION PRAY WITHOUT CEASING · September 22, 2024 MOST OF US DO NOT REALIZE JUST HOW DEEP THE PROBLEM GOES OR HOW INTIMATELY WE ARE CONNECTED TO THE ONGOING PROCESS OF CREATION, NOR OUR COMPLICITY IN THE MANUFACTURE OF THE WORLD AROUND US. Read full story

And not only ourselves but, “the whole creation groaneth and travaileth in pain together until now,” and we feel this, and it ads to our suffering, this responsibility for the state of the whole of creation that suffers along with us, for our sake, through no fault of its own.

Nevertheless, we can be assured, that once we are cured, that all of creation will be cured along with us:

“Because the creature itself also shall be delivered from the bondage of corruption into the glorious liberty of the children of God.” (Romans 8:21,22)

We are right that something is wrong with us, but we do not always realize how deeply the illness goes, but in fact, we need to be recreated from the ground, up and it is only through a personal relationship with the Creator of the Universe that such a thing is possible.

For this reason, the Apostle Paul admonishes each of us to “Pray without ceasing”.

He also assures us that, “… whosoever shall call upon the name of the Lord shall be saved.” (Romans 10:13)

It is no small thing to be saved by God, even if it is by ‘the skin of our teeth’, as the saying goes.

But God is actually offering us so much more than that!

If we have understanding and are willing to cooperate with God, to the best of our ability, we can begin to live in a foretaste of the Indescribably more Glorious Life of the World to come and to become ‘Like' God, even now, in the Here and Now and make a graceful transition into the next world, barely even tasting of death in the least.

There is a cure for our ‘fear and trembling’ and the subsequent ‘sickness unto death’.

We can experience and begin to live in the ‘End Product’ that God has in mind for us, even now, if we so desire…

WE WERE ORIGINALLY CREATED TO BE AN ENTIRE RACE OF CLAIRVOYANT WONDER-WORKERS AND NOTHING LESS WILL EVER TRULY SATISFY US.

AMEN! LET IT BE SO!