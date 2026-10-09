The first Christians began by repenting of their former ways of life. They were Baptized in the name of Jesus Christ for the remission of their sins and received the gift of the Holy Ghost.

They continued steadfastly in the Apostles Doctrine, in fellowship, in the breaking of bread and in prayers together.

They held all things in common and gave to everyone who was in need. (Acts 2:38-45)

Besides this, the first Christians were prepared either for the Lord to return, or to be arrested and to die for their faith in our Lord, God and Savior Jesus Christ and their love for one another, at any moment.

There is nothing keeping us from living like this now, except for our love for ourselves, our desire to save our own skin and our willingness to indulge ourselves in the world, the flesh and the suggestions of the devil.

How the first Christians lived was the normal Christian life.

We are being encouraged to examine our lives and the choices that we make - are they in keeping with a normal Christian life as exemplified by the lives of the first Christians? Or are we being influenced by the Pagan culture surrounding us?

If we can begin to live a normal Christian life now, while we still have the opportunity, then we will be prepared for whatever happens, whenever it happens.

May God grant it.

All the very best to each and every one of us!