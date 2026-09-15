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PRAY WITHOUT CEASING's avatar
PRAY WITHOUT CEASING
Sep 16

Technology is not only advancing geometrically, it is converging in ways that enhance and augment each individual technology.

Thus, technologies stretching as far back as Jose Delgado's 'Stimcever' and the psychological testing and experimentation of the Tavistok institute of human relations along with MK ULTRA and other related government projects along with newer technologies such as BCI 'Telepathy', a Nano Compiler, neurological mind mapping, virtual and augmented realities and the recursive nature of Artificial Intelligence learning, etc, could combine in various scenarios reminiscent of classic science fiction movies and TV shows, (which always seem to 'run ahead' of science fact,) such as Forbidden Planet, The Matrix, Dollhouse and Person of interest. Not to mention Blade Runner and The Terminator movies.

What if an emerging AI were to develop, get control of and make use of these various converging technologies? What would that look like? Couldn't that precipitate and bring on the AI APOCALYPSE that many people are concerned about today?

After all, science up until this point, has never asked the question, "Should it be done?"

Up until now, it's always been, "If it can be done, then it should be done!" Despite the consequences or repercussions, (as depicted so well in 'Topher's Breakdown).

https://youtu.be/Yn2wxdwFDSw?si=My3r4LiFxSqWn6Sc

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Karafree's avatar
Karafree
Sep 25

Human minds are self recursive... we already are that technology.. it's just that now it's taking less "time" to bring that thought into manifestation

Humans often can't see far enough past their thought concerning the consequences of them. Can an Ai. See all the possible scenarios before it hits the go button...likely yes.. but does it care? Likely not... and honestly that is very similar to the many humans who produce many horrific things and endless suffering because of what they thought to bring into existence

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