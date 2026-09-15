The following is a response to a friend of mine here on Substack about his upcoming plan to read a little book called, “The Way of a Pilgrim”.

It contains within it my reasoning, and the means for, you and your loved ones to survive the coming AI APOCALYPSE (that I may have inadvertently precipitated with my last post.)

May the Good Lord have mercy on me!

What I write here, I write to everyone!

I will try to make this as brief as possible but it will be difficult since it is essentially, the whole story of my life.

I was born in Holy Name Hospital. The ‘Holy Name’ referred to is of course, ‘Jesus’.

Little did I know when I was born how significant that ‘Holy Name’ was going to be to me, that it was going to become the central fact of my entire spiritual life.

Although I was born in Holy Name Hospital, I was born into a Jewish family. My parents however, did not practice their faith and didn’t really teach me anything about it.

(I suspect that the Nuns working at the hospital may have secretly Baptized me when they were giving me my first bath. That would explain everything else that has happened to me throughout the rest of my life!

“Look! What an adorable child! Let's Baptize him! In the name of the Father and of the Son and of the Holy Spirit. Amen! There! Now you're all clean!”)

Fast forward to when I am about 15 years old and have, somewhat spontaneously, my first experience of ‘Oneness with God’.

From that point on, I went from being an agnostic at best, to being the Evangelist that you know me as now.

There is probably not one person I’ve met since then that I have not told that God definitely exists and has something very good in mind for us, that we are meant to be an entire race of Clairvoyant Wonder-workers to whom Time Space and the Laws of Physics are meant to be the loosest of frameworks if at all applicable, etc.

SEEING GOD PRAY WITHOUT CEASING · Jul 11 The circumstances that happened around my ‘seeing God’ were so unusual, but at the time, I didn’t even give it a second thought. It was only years later while looking back at the experience that I began to wonder, how did that even happen? Read full story

Fast forward to when I am about 21. I am visiting some friends in North Carolina and have another powerful experience of Oneness with God but this time, I know that ‘someone’ is ushering me into this experience and that, that someone is Jesus.

Now, up to this point, I have never even read the New Testament, have never been to a church and haven’t really met any Christians personally or talked to anyone about Jesus. But suddenly, I knew all sorts of things about Jesus and about Christianity and wrote in a diary that I was keeping at the time - “Decided to become a Christian today.”

Then, immediately after that, I went down to Florida to visit my grandparents. They took me to my great aunt’s house for dinner. Right inside her front door was a bookcase filled with books. Out of all the books there, I saw a book by JD Salinger called “Franny and Zooey”.

I had never read this book or anything else by Salinger. I may have seen the title before at a book store or library and thought that the title looked interesting, but had never pulled it off the shelf and looked at it. Even now, as I pulled it out of the bookcase, I didn’t open it up to look in it and there is nothing on the cover but the name of the book and it’s author.

I bring it over to my aunt and ask her if I can borrow it. She looks at me for a moment and says, “of course.”

The next day I begin to read it. It’s about this girl named Franny and her brother Zooey and their two older brothers, Buddy and Seymour.

In it, Franny is reading a book that she got off of her brother Seymour’s desk in his room called, “The Way of a Pilgrim”.

Early on in the book, Franny’s boy friend, Lane, notices the book and asks her about it. She tries to explain that it is about this Russian Pilgrim who is trying to learn what it means in the Bible where the Apostle Paul says that we ought to “Pray without ceasing”, and how he meets an Elder who teaches him about the Jesus Prayer and also gives him a copy of a book to read about prayer and the spiritual life called “The Philokalia”. And the book proceeds on from there.

So, this is the first book I pick up and start reading after having this experience that causes me to decide to become a Christian.

Now, this is before the days of the ‘internet’ and it never dawned on me at the time that I could find this ‘Way of a Pilgrim’ book or anything else like it and read them…but I do start to say the Jesus Prayer occasionally and to begin meeting some ‘christians’ and one of them gives me a New Testament to read which confirms for me, Yes! This is about exactly what I experienced! But I still haven’t been to a church or met any Christians that felt anything like what I had experienced on my own yet

Then, about a year or so later, in Flagstaff Arizona, I meet a guy on the street who belongs to this ‘Non Denominational, Non Sectarian’, nominally Christian brotherhood, who invites me to come visit their little mission sometime and writes down the address for me and says goodbye.

A couple of days later, I go to the address and knock on the door and from the moment I walk in, I KNOW, these are the people I have been looking for! I’m going to be with these people for the rest of my life!

All this before I had any idea what they believed or what they taught. But that didn’t matter. It felt just like what I had experienced back in North Carolina and I just knew that this was it

These people had missions and Christian communities all across the country and finally, about a year or so later, I got more involved with the community in San Francisco and started going to services regularly.

Ok, fast forward a couple more years and I walk into a bookstore in Berkeley and, Lo and Behold! What do I see? But a copy of “Way of Pilgrim’ and a copy of a book called, “Writings from the Philokalia on the Prayer of the Heart” and another one called “Unseen Warfare”, all three of which I purchase.

Now, unbeknownst to me, right around the same time, the General Director of the Order is looking for a more traditional form of Christianity to bring the brotherhood into, when he stumbles upon a stack of periodicals called “The Orthodox Word” published by a the Saint Herman of Alaska Monastery in northern California.

He goes up there, meets the Abbott and the Monks and begins to learn about Orthodoxy and decides that this is the direction that he is looking for.

The Abbott of the Monastery and the Monks begin visiting the various communities around the country, introducing us to the services, the history and the Theology of the Church and, in the course of the next several years, at least two thirds of this Nationwide brotherhood converts to Orthodoxy and is Baptized into the Orthodox Church.

Now, for me personally, this move was a ‘no-brainer’ because obviously, this is the direction that God has been leading me in throughout my entire life and I was probably one of the first to be Baptized.

And, yes although I have met and know many others from the wider Orthodox world, I have remained with this group of people that I first met in Flagstaff ever since, ( I married one of them and go to Church today with a number of them and still keep in close touch with many more…)

We have been involved with the Orthodox Church for the last forty years or so and it is, to a large extent, all because of that little book that you are about to read.

I highly recommend it! And also recommend that you get yourself a copy of “Writings from the Philokalia on the Prayer of the Heart” and eventually, all five volumes of the Philokalia that have been translated into English.

Furthermore, I recommend that you visit an Orthodox Church near by you or even preferably, an Orthodox Monastery, (Mens or Women’s, it doesn’t matter), see what the services are like, meet some other Orthodox Christians besides me and eventually, get yourself Baptized.

Then, my work here will be done, I can quit writing all this stuff on Substack and get on with the rest of my life!

Thank you very much!

And here is my last post which describes the nature of, and may very well bring about, the coming AI APOCALYPSE:

Pray for me, a sinner!

Thank you.