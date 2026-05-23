The first room in the first mansion is the, ‘Many worlds interpretation of Quantum Physics room’, where for every choice we have made throughout our lives, there is every other choice that we could have made and how our life would have turned out had we made that different decision, knowing what we know now,that we can experience.

And then going back and doing that again, as many times as we like, accumulating ‘what we know now’, etc

The second room is the ‘Hall of History room’, where we can go back to any time in history, see it as it actually happened and interact with it in any way we choose, if we so desire - go back to ancient Egypt, watch the pyramids being built, see who actually killed Kennedy and try to prevent it, attend the Monterey Pop Festival and all the other concerts we may have missed, jam with Coltrane or Charlie Parker or Dexter Gordon, hang out with Jesus and the Apostles as they wander around the Holy land…etc.

The next room is the ‘Fictional worlds room’, where you can live in Middle Earth during the time of the Lord of the Rings, or Narnia, or the Star Wars world, or perhaps, Casablanca. Or Groundhog Day. Oh, wait a minute, we already did that one in the first room!

Then there's the ‘Cut and Paste room’, where you can put together any combination of practically anything you can imagine!

There is the Astral projection room where we can travel to the center of the Galaxy, across the known universe and beyond…

The collaborative, build your own worlds with your friends room, etc.

All this and more before you even get to the Second Mansion, and all of those beyond that one which are so far beyond anything we have experienced in our earthly lives that I can't even begin to describe them!

May we all become ‘Quantum Mechanics’

QUANTUM MECHANICS GOOD VIBRATIONS · January 6, 2025 Well, here's your problem right here - it's Mind that sets the pattern out of all the quantum probabilities for Matter to collapse into… Read full story

Happy Trails to you, until we meet again

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