We were created “in the image and after the likeness of God” (Genesis 1:26)

These are two distinct and separate characteristics. The Image of God is indelibly imprinted upon our soul like a primordial ‘blueprint’. The ‘Likeness’ to God is what we get when we follow the ‘blueprint'. We, as a race, have not followed the ‘blueprint' and have become like other, lesser things than God.

We have inherited the loss of our likeness to God from our ancestors. History has, unfortunately in many cases, obscured the aim of the Christian life.

Nevertheless, our entire Spiritual Life is bound up with regaining our lost likeness to God.

At this point in time, we can hardly even imagine what that would be like and we have to ask ourselves, first and foremost, What is God like?

God became Incarnate as a Man, not only to make a way for each of us to regain our lost likeness to God, but to provide an example of exactly what that would look like.

The fact that we have forgotten what God is like and that we were created to be like God is the source of all Mankind’s ills.

We are meant to be partakers of the Divine Nature:

PARTAKERS OF THE DIVINE NATURE Steven Berger · October 10, 2025 When Moses came down from Mt Sinai after seeing God and receiving the Ten Commandments from him, his face shone so brightly that the children of Israel were afraid to come near him, so much so that he had to wear a vail over his face while speaking with them. (Exodus 34:29-35) Read full story

God has something in mind for us that will exceed all of our expectations:

THE END PRODUCT Steven Berger · September 30, 2024 The creature itself, which is to say, the entire created Cosmos, also shall be delivered from the bondage of corruption… Read full story

What we have become as a consequence of the fall of Man represents just barely the tip of the iceberg of who and what we really are as Human Beings.

May the Good Lord help to bring about our complete conversion, bring us into the Fulness of Being and into His Everlasting Kingdom!

All the very best to you and yours!