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Karafree
Sep 14

It happens like this in dream time, Thoughts are instantly experienced, or perhaps, the thought projects the dream scene, and this is why you can walk right through a wall into the next scene, because after all it's only a projection. It becomes a matter of controlling your thoughts or KNOWING that none of it has ever been materially REAL, but rather just REEL.

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Diana Barahona's avatar
Diana Barahona
Oct 17

The technology to amplify thoughts so that they became manifestations was developed by Preston Nichols at Montauk, which at the time was controlled by the Luciferians. It began with having Duncan Cameron think about a cold beer. https://dianabarahona.substack.com/p/the-montauk-project

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