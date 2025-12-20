Steven’s Substack

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Ashton K. Arnoldy's avatar
Ashton K. Arnoldy
Dec 20, 2025

Loved reading this, have had very similar experiences

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Jeanne McSherry's avatar
Jeanne McSherry
Dec 20, 2025

Extremely interesting, I believe in spiritual warfare being played out on this Earth

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