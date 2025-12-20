When I was younger, I had some friends who lived outside of San Francisco, who had a Ouija board that they used to use to communicate with various incorporeal entities.

Another friend of mine and I went to visit them and I was like, ‘this thing isn’t going to work with me around’, but it did.

Then, my friend and I moved to Boston and she got one and we used to use it to send messages back and forth to our friends in California. We would contact this one particular ‘entity’, give it a message for our friends in California, who would contact this same ‘entity’, get the message we had given it and send one back to us. Afterwards, we’d call each other on the phone to verify the messages that we had sent and received. After a while, we didn’t even bother calling each other and effectively cut out using the telephone altogether.

All well and good. It got to the point that we didn’t even have to get out the board to see if there was a message or a response, we could ‘feel’ our invisible friend around, we’d get on the board and, sure enough, there would be a recent message for us.

We used to communicate primarily with this one ‘entity’ that went by the name, ‘Leakey’. But it’s almost as if word got out on the ‘invisible being grapevine’ that there were a couple of human beings who were willing to communicate with us! And all of a sudden, there were dozens of different ‘entities’ trying to get through to us every time we got out the board. This became increasingly annoying because we started to feel like there were hoards of invisible beings, like flys hovering around us all the time, trying to convince us to get on the board and talk with them.

That was bad enough, but then, things really went south. If the ‘entities' that we were communicating with before were like ‘Bargain Basement Psychic level’ these other ones came from much lower down on the scale of vibration.

I don’t know if you have ever used a Ouija board, and I’m not necessarily recommending it and I’m sure that two people could easily conspire to put their fingers on the little plastic thingy and move it around as if it were moving itself and spell out whatever they wanted to but my friends and I certainly were not doing that and as I mentioned, I didn’t even believe that it was going to work at all however, when we placed our fingers lightly on the ‘planchette’ it began to move and spell things out on its own.

At first, who or whatever we were communicating with would always want to give us their names, as if to assert their own particular Identity. But now, all of a sudden, we were getting these unpronounceable names without many vowels like, ZZYPLXY and such like

And these ‘entities’ felt much different, nasty and unpleasant, pushy and more insistent somehow.

They started monopolizing the board and making it difficult to contact anyone else. And they were hanging around whether we were on the board or not.

We started feeling uncomfortable and apprehensive, unhappy and depressed. Then, bad things started to happen to us. Things would break around the house when we were using them. We kept bumping into furniture and knocking things over. Our car would just stop working as we were going down the highway, we’d have to pull over and could never find anything wrong with it, we’d just have to wait for a while and finally it would start up again when we tried it. We took it to a mechanic, but he couldn’t find anything wrong with it.

I got sick with a fever and all, which was also very unusual for me, being generally in good health.

Finally, we had enough of all this. We made a big fire in the fireplace and threw the Ouija board in there and burned it up, thus signaling our displeasure and unwillingness to continue along these lines. I also began to pray wholeheartedly for God to save and protect us from these malignant entities and, thankfully, they ceased and desisted and we were left in peace.

If you read the lives of the early desert Fathers or the life of St Anthony of the desert or the lives and teachings of any of the Hesychast Fathers of the Orthodox Church, they all go into great detail about the unseen, spiritual warfare against the fallen angels which is the basis of their spiritual practice.

The only reason that we would even question the existence of demons is because we are generally so semi-conscious and distracted all of the time. Not only that, but we have been trained only to trust the evidence of our five senses and the logic of our rational mind, both of which are extremely limited in their ability to perceive the nature of reality.

If we would take the time to fast from our senses and the constant churning of our rational mind, to practice Stillness, Watchfulness and Prayer, we will undoubtedly experience the existence of demons ourselves, not to mention the Holy Angels, the Communion of the Saints, the most Holy Mother of God and her son and our God, the Lord Jesus Christ Himself.

“The heart itself is but a small vessel, yet there also are dragons and there are lions; there are poisonous beasts and all the treasures of evil. And there are rough and uneven roads; there are precipices. But there is also God, also the angels, the life and the kingdom, the light and the Apostles, the treasures of grace---there are all things.” - St Macarius the Great