The circumstances that happened around my ‘seeing God’ were so unusual, but at the time, I didn’t even give it a second thought. It was only years later while looking back at the experience that I began to wonder, how did that even happen?

I was in tenth grade in highschool. I was standing in the hall getting something out of my locker when a complete stranger whom I had never seen before walks up to me and tells me that he is my guidance counselor.

Now, I had no idea that I even had a ‘guidance counselor’. I didn’t even know that we had guidance counselors at the school. I had never seen a guidance counseling office anywhere in the building and no one had ever recommended that I go talk to my guidance counselor, (although, God knows, if anyone could have used to, it would have been me…)

Then this guy asks me if I would like to go to a ‘Guidance Counseling Seminar’ and adds that I would get out of a day of school. Well, that was all I needed to hear, I agreed. Great! He says. Meet me in front of the office tomorrow morning after homeroom and we’ll go.”

Then he adds this, “Oh, you can invite anyone else you want to, to go with us. Bye, see you tomorrow!

Now, I was a very shy guy at the time, not used to asking girls out for any reason, but there was this new girl in school who just moved here from the city named Liza, who I walked right up to and asked if she wanted to get out of a day of school and go to a guidance counseling seminar with my guidance counselor and I tomorrow and for some reason that I will never understand, she said yes and met the two of us outside the office the next morning.

Now, here’s another unusual aspect of this experience. Usually, if someone is taking students out of the building and bringing them on a ‘field trip’ or whatever, they would have to send a ‘Permission Slip’ to be signed by the Parent beforehand. But I don’t remember anything like that for either myself or for Liza. In fact, I don’t even remember ever telling my mother that this even happened!

So, there we are the next morning going off with this perfect stranger in his car to where this ‘Guidance counseling Seminar ‘ was supposed to be taking place, in what I gathered, used to be a college, but was now empty and being used for gatherings like this, about a half an hours drive away from our highschool.

And, sure enough, we get there and there are probably a hundred or so people there for this seminar.

We’re all together in a big room and then the person in charge says that, In order to promote discussion, we’re going to break up into smaller groups and no one is going to be with anyone that they came with.

Now, for some reason, both Liza and I became uncomfortable about this and when it came time to split up into groups, she and I ducked out and went up some flights of stairs into an attic where I suddenly, out of nowhere, proceeded to SEE GOD.

So, there I was, having all of these insights and telling Liza, (another complete stranger whom I had just met and was in this bizarre situation with,) all this stuff I was seeing about God and Creation and History and about Myself and all, and she is just looking at me like, Where is all this coming from? Who is this guy? What is going on here? Etc.

They had mentioned that, at some point we were going to break for lunch and then have an afternoon session, but they hadn’t said when and we didn’t have a watch and there was no clock up in the attic, but at a certain point, I told Liza that we had to go back downstairs, where we met up with the ‘Guidance Counselor’ and went to lunch.

He asked us what we thought so far and I gave him a rough sketch of what had been discussed and finished up by saying, They’ve come up with some good questions about what might be needed, but haven’t come up with any real solutions yet. Maybe after lunch?

To which he agreed and, after lunch, we all went back to where we were before, him to his group and Liza and I back up into the attic where I continued to see things until it was time to go back downstairs and go home.

I don’t remember talking about much of anything on the ride home. We dropped Liza off at her house first and then I had my guidance counselor drop me off at a friend’s house because I didn’t feel like going home yet.

I proceeded to tell my friend Joey, (without going into all the details) what I had just experienced and, to this day we still call each other up on the phone and talk about it…

I went, on that day, from being an Agnostic at best, to being an Evangelist who has probably told, at one time or another, everyone I’ve ever met about what happened to me on that day.

Liza became friends with my friends until her Mom decided to move back in towards the city and my Guidance Counselor? I never saw him again in my life. He didn’t try to catch up with me the next day or anytime afterwards to see what I had thought about the whole thing or whatever. I never ran into him in the hall ever. Never really thought about him again for years until I started looking back at the whole situation and wondering about it?

Out of all the people in my class, why did he pick me? Did he know anything about me? If he went out of his way to pick me, why didn’t he simply pick another person instead of having me pick one?

And where was he a year later when I was getting thrown out of highschool for not going to homeroom anymore and having my attendance taken, when I could have really used a guidance counselor? Nowhere to be seen. Not that it would have helped much. By that time I was so done with school and was convinced that they were unable to teach me what I needed to know…

All these questions and more I never asked at the time because my life had changed forever for the better and Miraculous things were happening to me all the time that I didn’t think twice about at the time, while they were happening, merely accepting them as, Well, this is just how my life is! - A turn of events which has continued up until this day.

MIRACLES THAT HAPPENED TO ME:

MORE MIRACLES

A FEW MORE MIRACLES:

Looking back on all this I realized that, if Divine Providence has been at work like this throughout my life, then it must still be now and I probably still don't notice it while it's happening in the moment…

May God continue to save, help and protect each and every one of us!