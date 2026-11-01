This phrase, STORMING HEAVEN, refers to a verse in the Gospel of St Matthew that most people either skip over because it doesn't seem to be in keeping with the essentially ‘non-violent’ message of Christianity or else it is often misunderstood and misrepresented in one way or another:

“...the Kingdom of Heaven suffereth violence, and the violent take it by force.” (Matthew 11:12)

In fact, this verse simply refers to the degree of effort that it takes for us confront and overcome, with God's help, our three common enemies in the spiritual life - the World, the Flesh and the Devil.

It describes the degree of effort it takes to free ourselves from our habitual ways of being and to voluntarily apply the ‘shocks' provided for us in the spiritual life to free us from the various, complex combinations of the consequences of the fall of Man that we have inherited from our ancestors.

We are suffering from two very serious terminal illnesses, the one that we have inherited from our ancestors which is known as 'the accidents of our birth’ and the other that, we ourselves eventually add to that one, which can be described as, ‘I want to do what I want to do!” (Despite whatever harm it may do to ourselves or to others…)

THE ACCIDENTS OF OUR BIRTH AND THE WARFARE AGAINST US:

We are created in the Image and after the Likeness of God, created to be like God in ways that we can hardly even imagine anymore.

The Image of God is at the center and very foundation of our Soul, like some sort of primordial ‘Blueprint’.

It is precisely our ‘Likeness’ to God that we have lost and inherited the loss of.

We have deviated from that original blueprint and subsequently, become ‘like’ other, lesser things.

Sin can be accurately described as deviation from the Image of God implanted in the depths of our Soul.

The individual ‘sins’ that we commit are simply that which causes us to deviate further and takes us even further away from our own True Nature.

We inherit our own individual, (if similar in many ways to others...) complex combinations of the consequences of the fall of Man, first of all from our parents, and from seven generations before them by which they, themselves were formed, then all of our ancestors back to Adam and Eve and the first catastrophic fall which allowed for sin, corruption and death to enter into our lives and our world.

Sin, corruption, illness, accident and death, along with all of the variegated and multiform reprecussions of those things that we have become familiar with and that we suffer from are foreign and unnatural to the Original Blessed State in which we were first created.

Although the Image of God is still at the core of our being, from the moment of our conception we inherit the debilitating effects of these deviations.

Then, during the nine months in our mother’s womb, we experience intimately whatever she is experiencing and, only one step removed, that of our father, siblings if any, nearby relatives and the mind of the world that surrounds them.

Then there is the birth trauma that we share with our mother and that plays a big part in the formation of our personality and world-view.

With our first breath of air and sip of our mother’s milk, we enter into a world of struggle for survival and warfare for our souls, faced with visible and invisible influences seeking either to help or to hinder us, and to form our souls in one way or another.

And if we should reach the age of reason, then our own decisions begin to play a greater and greater role in the direction that our life will take - closer to the Image of God in us and our own True Nature or further away.

If we are fortunate enough to discover the spiritual life and in particular the Orthodox Christian Way of Life, well that’s when the warfare against us really begins in ernest!

After all, up until that point, it’s likely that we’ve been friends with the Devil and cooperating with him in his work against us, so what need does he have to trouble those who are already his friends? But when we decide finally to break our friendship with him, that’s what gets him angry and causes him to increase his warfare against us, a hundredfold!

At the same time though, especially if we manage to get ourselves Baptized into the Orthodox Church, then we have the best possible means to fight the good fight!

We have all of the Saints and Angels and God Himself fighting with and for us and the best hope of not only being victorious over the World, the Flesh and the Devil, but of coming up over and overcoming our fallen nature, of being renewed and restored entirely to our Original Blessed State, of being re-created from the ground up, of regaining our lost likeness to God and of being raised up from there from Glory to Glory into the state that God would have raised Adam and Eve had they not fallen.

I WANT TO DO WHAT I WANT TO DO! :

What more needs to be said about this? This kind of attitude can only thwart any help that God is trying to give us.

The Orthodox Christian Way of Life has proven to be the most effective and efficient means of addressing and applying the cure for these two serious illnesses and for us to be “transformed by the renewing of our mind” (Romans 2:12:2) and for us to “Put off the old man and to put on the new” as the Apostle Paul admonishes us in Ephesians 4:17-24.

“If we know the final end which God in His greatness has appointed for us, and the mutual bond that is established between us and God as a consequence of this final end, we will perceive what God has in mind for us, and how our human condition is perfected, and by how far we fall short of what we rightfully should be. Thus our efforts will be accompanied by a devout sorrow and a true humility.” (Philokalia volume five - Texts on Prayer)

May the Good Lord help us to become free of the soul destroying ‘accidents of our birth’ and our tendency to ‘want to do what we want to do’, renewing and recreating us entirely from the ground up!

AMEN! LET IT BE SO!