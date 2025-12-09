According to St Seraphim of Sarov, the aim of the Christian life is the acquisition of the Holy Spirit and subsequently, the regaining of our lost likeness to God and to be raised up from there from Glory to Glory, to the place where God would have raised Adam and Eve had they not fallen.

If this is our aim also then we might want to consider the Orthodox Church, which not only has this aim as it's central focus, but has an unbroken lineage of Sainctified Men and Women from the time of the Apostles up until today as the proof of its credibility.

ALL SAINTS Steven Berger · August 26, 2024 THE ORTHODOX CHURCH HAS AN UNBROKEN LINEAGE OF SANCTIFIED MEN AND WOMEN FROM THE TIME OF THE APOSTLES UP UNTIL TODAY. Read full story

The schisms in the church, beginning with the Judaisers and the Gnostics at the very beginning of Church history, the Arians at the time of the first Ecumenical Council, the Monophysite controversy during the third, fourth and fifth Ecumenical Councils, the Iconoclast heresy, up until and through the Great Schism of the Roman Catholic Church with its many changes in both Doctrine and practices, and then, since the Protestant Reformation with it's thousands of splintered fragments, have debilitated the ability of those churches to achieve the aim of the Christian life, as the lack of Saints since the various changes they have made attests to.

We were originally created in the image and after the likeness of God, created to be like God in ways that we can hardly even imagine anymore. If our aim is to regain what we have lost and to go on from there to live in a foretaste of the indescribably more Glorious Life of the World to come and to make a graceful transition into that life, then the way is open to us and has been preserved and handed down to us in the Orthodox Church.

It's all a matter of what our own priorities are:

ALL OF THE VERY BEST TO YOU AND YOURS, NOW AND EVER AND UNTO THE AGES OF AGES.

AMEN!

THE WAY, THE TRUTH AND THE LIFE: