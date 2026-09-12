A SERIES OF ‘SHOCKS’…

A very few people will make use of what the Orthodox Church provides for their rehabilitation, will regain their lost likeness to God, will transcend the galling limitations of Time Space and the Laws of Physics and begin to live in a foretaste of the indiscribably more Glorious Life of the world to come, even now in the Here and Now.

Those are the lucky ones.

A few will try to run and hide for as long as possible until they are hunted down, institutionalized in one way or another, or simply eliminated for the good of the State.

Not so lucky.

Tribes PRAY WITHOUT CEASING · December 12, 2023 TRIBES Excerpts from “Neo-Tribalism in the post New World Order - a Virtureal text book for students” (revised edition, 2150 c.e.) Read full story

The rest will be crushed beneath the gears of the machine that they have allowed themselves to become dependent upon.

Not very lucky at all.

Of course, there is no such thing as ‘Luck’. We make our luck by our own free choices, so choose wisely!

Remember - All technology is merely a pale caricature of our own natural abilities that we have lost touch with. All we have to do is remember who and what we really are, rediscover and uncover our own natural abilities and technology will fall away on its own as we cease to be dependent upon it for everything that are quite capable of ourselves.

ALL THE VERY BEST TO YOU!