There is a direct correlation between Mind and Matter. The nature of reality is always and everywhere the result of Mind over Matter and is a lot more fluid and flexible than we have been led to believe.

If we can change our mind, the world around us changes accordingly.

The Triune/Unity of the three powers of our soul, Thinking/Feeling/Willing equal Intent, work together in every moment to create, interactively, along with each other and under the umbrella of the Will of God, the reality we then experience, everywhere and in every circumstance.

Our thoughts determine our lives, to an extent and a degree that is almost unimaginable to us in our present state of mind, for good or for ill and, it's not just the thoughts of our conscious mind, but our subconscious and unconscious mind also play parts in this ongoing process and are often at cross purposes with each other, causing a great deal of ‘static’ and related other problems.

Thus, the absolute necessity of being consciously, voluntarily and intentionally involved in some sort of process of Purification, Illumination and Deification if at all possible.

Adam and Eve, when they were first created were overshadowed and ‘clothed about’ by the Grace of the Holy Spirit which upheld, uplifted and fulfilled them in the most satisfying manner.

When our first-created parents disobeyed the commandment and ate of the tree of the knowledge of good and evil, the Holy Spirit stepped away from them and they discovered that they were ‘naked’.

We, as their offspring, have inherited the loss of that initial overshadowing and a whole host of interconnected reprecussions which make up the source and substance of our fallen world.

We lost a significant portion of our minds and by virtue of our God-given authority over it, the world had no choice but to follow suit.

We dragged the whole world and everything in it down with us into sin, corruption and death.

Much of what happens in this temporary, limited framework, is specifically designed to lead us back to an awareness of everything that we have lost and how to get it back.

Fortunately for us our God who created us in the first place, does not desire the death of a sinner, but rather desires always that we be converted and live.

With this in mind, He built the means of Salvation into the very fabric of creation and came down Himself and became Incarnate for our sake, not only to make an expedient means of Salvation for us, but to provide a first hand example of exactly what that would look like for each of us.

In our fallen condition, without the overshadowing Grace of the Holy Spirit, we can hardly even imagine who and what we were originally intended to be like.

Jesus is the example of what that would be like, He is the first-born among many brethren and the things that He has done, He assures us, we shall do and greater things than these.

The lives of the Saints are the living proof that what He has promised, we can have, not only in the next world, but Here and Now, if we so desire and are willing to make use of everything that has been provided for us for exactly that purpose.

“If ye love me, keep my commandments.

And I will pray the Father, and he shall give you another Comforter, that he may abide with you for ever;

Even the Spirit of truth; whom the world cannot receive, because it seeth him not, neither knoweth him: but ye know him; for he dwelleth with you, and shall be in you.

I will not leave you comfortless: I will come to you…

…These things have I spoken unto you, being yet present with you.

But the Comforter, which is the Holy Ghost, whom the Father will send in my name, he shall teach you all things, and bring all things to your remembrance” John 14:15-18, 25-26)

According to St Seraphim of Sarov, the aim of the Christian life is the acquisition of the Holy Spirit.

Once we have acquired the Holy Spirit, the spiritual life consists of co-operating with it and allowing it to do its three-fold work in us of Purification, Illumination and Deification.

THE AIM OF THE CHRISTIAN LIFE PRAY WITHOUT CEASING · December 9, 2025 According to St Seraphim of Sarov, the aim of the Christian life is the acquisition of the Holy Spirit and subsequently, the regaining of our lost likeness to God and to be raised up from there from Glory to Glory, to the place where God would have raised Adam and Eve had they not fallen. Read full story

To be overshadowed by the Grace of the Holy Spirit is to change our mind and thereby, to change the nature of our reality altogether.