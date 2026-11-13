The Prayer of the Heart or, the mind in the heart prayer, when synergistically combined with the reception of the Divine Sacraments within the broader context of the entire Orthodox Christian Way of Life is the most potent Spiritual medicine known to Man.

It has within it the power to restore us entirely to our Original Blessed State, to enable us to regain our lost likeness to God and to be raised up from there, from Glory to Glory into the state that God would have raised Adam and Eve had they not fallen.

THE JESUS PRAYER PRAY WITHOUT CEASING · February 2, 2025 The Jesus Prayer along with the reception of the Sacraments of the Orthodox Church, taken within the broader context of the entire Orthodox Christian Way of Life is the most potent Spiritual Medicine known to Man. Read full story

The Jesus Prayer and the Divine Sacraments when made use of within the context of the Orthodox Christian Way of Life restores in us our original blessed state:

A MOST PROFITABLE DISCOURSE ON SOBRIETY AND THE GUARDING OF THE HEART :

May THE GOOD LORD SAVE, HELP AND PROTECT EACH AND EVERY ONE OF US!

AMEN!