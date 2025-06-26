To be a fully human being is to be like God.

Somehow, we have forgotten this salient point and become complacent in the sub-human condition that we find ourselves in.

God, in His Infinite Wisdom and Love for Mankind, is not content for us to continue indefinitely in our fallen condition. He desires not the death of the sinner, but that he be converted and live.

To that end, He has cleverly designed the entire Universe in such a manner that- “For every action there is an equal and opposite reaction” - this is the Spiritual Law and it is inescapable!

Every choice we make with our complete freedom of will carries with it it's own reprecussions and natural consequences, for good or for ill, depending upon whether those choices bring us closer to our own True Nature as Sons and Daughters of the Living God, or conversely, take us further away from who and what we are meant to be.

The Universe is always trying to ‘nudge’ us in the direction of our own True Nature. The only question is, how much of a ‘nudge' will it take?

And from the look of things, it may take a good deal of nudging!

Pray for the gift of Discernment, that we may clearly see the left hand from the Right!

WE ARE CONTINUALLY BEING CALLED UP TO SOMETHING HIGHER

All the very best to you!