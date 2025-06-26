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Elham Sarikhani's avatar
Elham Sarikhani
Sep 23, 2025

To be like God is remembering the vastness already seeded inside our fragile skin. The nudges, the shocks, the so-called punishments are only mirrors trying to wake us into our own immensity.

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maktoob by Khawaja's avatar
maktoob by Khawaja
Oct 28, 2025

I get all this nudge idea. Its a literal fact that everyone can validate. My point is why all this? I can feel its the evolving process u are part of it and u cant escape it, neither you should thats the holistic part of being human. But i really dont see a point in it? Meeting the truth sure. I am going through the point where u could say the ego is burning away and its terrifying. But what even is all this discomfort for? Its calling me near to God?

Its good to ask here what even was the point of spirituality? To see the truth beneath all lies?but what did it change tho? Nothing? A huge hit on perception that stings

Can you sense what i am trying to say here?

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