To be a fully human being is to be like God.
Somehow, we have forgotten this salient point and become complacent in the sub-human condition that we find ourselves in.
God, in His Infinite Wisdom and Love for Mankind, is not content for us to continue indefinitely in our fallen condition. He desires not the death of the sinner, but that he be converted and live.
To that end, He has cleverly designed the entire Universe in such a manner that- “For every action there is an equal and opposite reaction” - this is the Spiritual Law and it is inescapable!
Every choice we make with our complete freedom of will carries with it it's own reprecussions and natural consequences, for good or for ill, depending upon whether those choices bring us closer to our own True Nature as Sons and Daughters of the Living God, or conversely, take us further away from who and what we are meant to be.
The Universe is always trying to ‘nudge’ us in the direction of our own True Nature. The only question is, how much of a ‘nudge' will it take?
And from the look of things, it may take a good deal of nudging!
Pray for the gift of Discernment, that we may clearly see the left hand from the Right!
WE ARE CONTINUALLY BEING CALLED UP TO SOMETHING HIGHER
All the very best to you!
To be like God is remembering the vastness already seeded inside our fragile skin. The nudges, the shocks, the so-called punishments are only mirrors trying to wake us into our own immensity.
I get all this nudge idea. Its a literal fact that everyone can validate. My point is why all this? I can feel its the evolving process u are part of it and u cant escape it, neither you should thats the holistic part of being human. But i really dont see a point in it? Meeting the truth sure. I am going through the point where u could say the ego is burning away and its terrifying. But what even is all this discomfort for? Its calling me near to God?
Its good to ask here what even was the point of spirituality? To see the truth beneath all lies?but what did it change tho? Nothing? A huge hit on perception that stings
Can you sense what i am trying to say here?