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I and the Butterfly's avatar
I and the Butterfly
Dec 6, 2025

You are on it. And even going further, Paul said a couple times plainly that Christ is IN us, not outside us. He always was. It's heavier than most people can fathom.

Nice post. I subscribed! 💖🦋

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2 replies by PRAY WITHOUT CEASING and others
Brothers Krynn - Fiction's avatar
Brothers Krynn - Fiction
Jun 29, 2025

Beautiful essay makes me wanna read the Bible some more. And pray

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