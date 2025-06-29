Many people say to me, “Hey! You're always saying that we were created to be like God, but what exactly is God like?”

Excellent question! Thanks for asking!

We were originally created in the image and after the likeness of God. (Genesis 1:26-28)

Our first-created parents chose to become like other, lesser things; like created things rather than like their Creator and we, as their offspring, have inherited the loss of our original likeness to God along with a complex mixture of subsequent, secondary reprecussions, until, at this point it's very difficult for us to remember what God was like, what we are meant to be like, not to mention, for us, on our own to regain our lost likeness to God.

Fortunately for us, God Himself has not left us entirely to our own devices and has come Himself, not only to save us, but to provide for us an example of exactly what that would look like for us - “God became Man so that Man can become God”

Jesus is not only our Lord, God and Savior, but also the example of what He created each of us to be like.

If we want to know ‘What God is like’ and what we are meant to be like, all we have to do is to look at Jesus and examine what He is like:

“For whom he did foreknow, he also did predestinate to be conformed to the image of his Son, that he might be the firstborn among many brethren.” (Romans 8:29)

And earlier in his Epistle to the Romans, Paul says this:

“…we are the children of God: And if children, then heirs; heirs of God, and joint-heirs with Christ…” (Romans 8:16-17)

The Theologian and Evangelist John adds this:

“Beloved, now are we the sons of God, and it doth not yet appear what we shall be: but we know that, when he shall appear, we shall be like him; for we shall see him as he is.” (1st John 3:2)

And Paul again: “For now we see through a glass, darkly; but then face to face: now I know in part; but then shall I know even as also I am known.” (1 Corinthians 13:12)

And finally, the Lord Himself: “Believe me that I am in the Father, and the Father in me: or else believe me for the very works' sake.

Verily, verily, I say unto you, He that believeth on me, the works that I do shall he do also; and greater works than these shall he do; because I go unto my Father.” (John 14:11-12)

What is God like? Through a careful study of His life in the Scriptures, we see that Jesus was not only, good, kind, loving and compassionate, He was an entirely Clairvoyant Wonder-Worker to whom Time/Space and the Laws of Physics were the loosest of frameworks, if at all applicable.

What He is and what He is capable of doing, so are we.

All we need is Faith the size of a grain of mustard seed.

We were created to be like God.

WE WERE CREATED TO BE LIKE GOD!

Besides the Life of Christ, if we were to study the lives of the Saints as well, we can see thousands of examples of those who took this word as the Gospel Truth and became like God themselves. We hope to find ourselves among their number on the Last Day.

All the very best to you and yours!