Technology is a caricature of our own natural abilities. Having stepped away from our Original Blessed State, we have instead built a plethora of machines to do for us what we would otherwise be entirely capable of accomplishing on our own:
Time/Space and the Laws of Physics are meant to be the loosest of frameworks and not the inescapable prison bars that we have made of them:
Although we do not share in God's Essence, we have been created in such a way that we are fully capable of sharing freely in God's Energies to a degree that we have only rarely realized as of yet:
The lives of the Saints however, demonstrate for us what our own potential actually is. Here is just one of the most recent that we know of:
The culmination of all this will be fully realized in the Resurrection of the dead and the Life of the world to come:
Unfortunately, most people will probably not choose to go this route and THIS is the future that awaits them and is being prepared for them even NOW as we speak:
Not to mention, this:
https://www.forbes.com/sites/roberthart/2024/01/30/elon-musk-teases-first-neuralink-products-after-company-implants-first-brain-chip-in-human/
However, this does not necessarily have to be our fate!
We can begin to enter into and live in a POST-DIGITAL age even now, if we so desire… for those who have ears, let them hear.
Greetings in Christ, Steven +
Wonderful presentation of who we (uniquely) are created to be! May God help us, save us, have mercy on us, and keep us by His grace!
https://substack.com/@stevenberger/note/c-108678583?r=1nm0v2