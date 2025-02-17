Technology is a caricature of our own natural abilities. Having stepped away from our Original Blessed State, we have instead built a plethora of machines to do for us what we would otherwise be entirely capable of accomplishing on our own:

Time/Space and the Laws of Physics are meant to be the loosest of frameworks and not the inescapable prison bars that we have made of them:

A CONVENIENT FRAMEWORK Steven Berger · October 8, 2024 TECHNOLOGY, TIME/SPACE AND THE LAWS OF PHYSICS, BIRTH/DEATH ARE ELEMENTS OF A CONVENIENT FRAMEWORK WITHIN WHICH TO LEARN CERTAIN LESSONS AND TO GROW BEYOND… Read full story

Although we do not share in God's Essence, we have been created in such a way that we are fully capable of sharing freely in God's Energies to a degree that we have only rarely realized as of yet:

BEHOLD, I SHOW YOU A MYSTERY Steven Berger · November 13, 2024 We shall not all sleep, but we shall all be changed, in a moment, in the twinkling of an eye, at the last trump: for the trumpet shall sound, and the dead shall be raised incorruptible, and we shall be changed. (1 Corinthians 15:51-52) Read full story

The lives of the Saints however, demonstrate for us what our own potential actually is. Here is just one of the most recent that we know of:

The culmination of all this will be fully realized in the Resurrection of the dead and the Life of the world to come:

Unfortunately, most people will probably not choose to go this route and THIS is the future that awaits them and is being prepared for them even NOW as we speak:

Not to mention, this:

https://www.forbes.com/sites/roberthart/2024/01/30/elon-musk-teases-first-neuralink-products-after-company-implants-first-brain-chip-in-human/

However, this does not necessarily have to be our fate!

We can begin to enter into and live in a POST-DIGITAL age even now, if we so desire… for those who have ears, let them hear.